Thank you for your recent story highlighting the Maryland Legislature’s action toward protecting local communities from the dangerous pesticide chlorpyrifos.
Chlorpyrifos poses a serious health risk to humans, especially children. Additionally, its documented threats to wildlife are formidable and can be pervasive. In a draft biological evaluation, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that the pesticide is “likely to adversely affect” 97 percent of all threatened and endangered animal species, including more than 100 listed birds.
American Bird Conservancy (ABC) appreciates the efforts of legislators to safeguard residents and wildlife from the harmful effects of this chemical. Positive momentum by states to protect against this pesticide is critically needed, especially in light of persistent inaction at the federal level. ABC asks that Governor Hogan protect Marylanders and the state’s wildlife from chlorpyrifos by signing the use-prohibition legislation into law.
Steve Holmer
Vice president of policy, American Bird Conservancy
