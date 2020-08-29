I was angered when I read about the Senate hearing with Postmaster General DeJoy. When the subject of mail delays came up, the article says the “Republicans dismissed the worries as unfounded and part of a Democratic ‘conspiracy’ against Trump.”
I can testify that this is not unfounded or a conspiracy theory. Last week, I received a payment in the mail from one of my business customers in Leesburg, Virginia. It took 12 days from the postmark date for the letter to reach me.
According to U.S. Postal Service tracking information, a priority mail package sent to me last week from Allentown, Pennsylvania, sat in the Allentown post office for six days “received and awaiting acceptance.”
I find it hard to believe these delays are just coincidences. The Republican senators need to stop looking under rugs for conspiracy and “Deep State” propaganda and face the facts. These problems are real.
Michael Lake
Ijamsville
(5) comments
Last week I got a package that was mailed (postmarked!) June 29 in the US.
A friend sent me a Priority Post package a week ago yesterday. The tracking number hasn't even been registered in the USPS site yet! Eight days later!
All this is recent. DeJoy, I'm looking at you.
The post office has been a mess for decades, but maybe the COVID finally put the last nail in its coffin.
pd: I know you'll be making up BS when your idol puts a 50 cent fee on all emails, won't you???
Don’t forget DeJoy is a handy scapegoat for trump to blame in messing up voting by mail.
It’s no coincidence at all. USPS is a competitor to DeJoy’s personal business interests, so he is dismantling it to his benefit. Secondarily it is a method to promote voting where increased numbers work against Trump, so he hired his best donor DeJoy to help do his dirty deeds in removing efficiencies as a thank you to DeJoybfor donations and as a detriment to getting more votes in. It’s easy to understand unless you’re a blind Republican.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.