Following up on the July 16 A5 article about postponing the vote about accessory dwelling units. Postponing the vote is the only responsible thing to do. Putting the groundbreaking ADU legislation through during this time of meeting attendance disconnect is not fair to city residents, who are coping with staying on top of so many other things as a result of the pandemic.
There are many, many questions to be addressed about this proposal, especially which neighborhoods are actually affected by such legislation? For example, what about neighborhoods with single-family homes or duplexes in the city that already have HOAs, would they have to comply with such legislation or do their HOA rules take priority?
If the legislation does not apply to neighborhoods with HOAs, then only the older neighborhoods such as Amber Meadows, Monocacy Village, Fredericktowne Village, College Estates, Hood College neighborhoods, etc., will be directly affected. New dwelling units of 800 square feet and up to two stories tall in back yards means possibly increasing the density of the much of the city.
Quality of life is changed by adding more homes, which means more overflow/ sewage issues, less ground to absorb rain, and therefore increased flooding issues. There will be more cars, more work trucks, more RVs, more trash, and many more people in the residential area that we current residents purchased in good faith. Even worse: The city will have effectively altered its “contract” with residents’ concerning current density ratings (R-4, etc.), which should be considered a binding legal agreement. Suddenly, R4 areas could become much denser with different types of structures, which changes the appearance the city neighborhood that current tax payers purchased.
As an alternative: a resident in our neighborhood built a one room in-law suite smaller than a garage that was attached to their house. They went through all the existing permitting processes and the resulting one floor suite that fit the look of the home and also created a convenient home for their elderly relative. I have no problem with this type of building unit. Would new ADUs have to comply with the same building codes as in-law additions?
I agree with postponing this legislation as proposed. I and ask the city to consider the taxes, the assumed “agreement” with current owners that what they purchased remains what they originally bought, potential problems with the existing city infrastructure, and parking issues.
Consider keeping accessory dwelling units as permitted additions only.
Connie Pryor
Frederick
