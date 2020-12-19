What a pleasure to open the Frederick-News Post and find an article from Rick Blatchford. His articles are not only very interesting, but they provide an excellent prospective on the subjects he writes about. He has the foresight to give us articles that deal with situations happening at the moment and he provides a clear explanation of the facts.
I have been reading his columns from the time he starting writing for the paper and I have never been disappointed in the contents of his articles. I have come to depend on him to provide information on situations that needed further clarification.
As a long-time reader of this paper, I wish you would provide more articles from Mr. Blatchford since most readers enjoy them and look forward to his articles.. I cannot say enough about how much his columns are also enjoyed by my friends and family as well.
Please keep up the good work Mr. Blatchford!
Loberta {span}Staley{/span}
Thurmont
