The Frederick News-Post of June 6-7, 2020 reported on protesters Marching for Justice under a picture of thousands of people observing a “moment of silence” to demand justice for George Floyd.
I too want justice for George Floyd. So, I pray that he is with Christ who also met an unjustified death. I pray too that those responsible for Floyd’s death are dealt with in accordance with the law of the land, thus providing the rest of us lessons to learn.
That same evening, I was confronted with limited access to a church with signs pasted on the floor warning me to keep my distance from others. I went there for the wake of a close friend to pray for his soul and to console his loved ones. I find it strange that while thousands of people could gather shoulder to shoulder for a ”moment of silence” without interference, I could not gather with a hundred friends in the same way for a “moment of prayer”.
I have no problem with marching and gathering for a “moment of silence”. They are signs of unity that bridge the differences that otherwise exist among people. However, I doubt they are sufficient to heal those differences. I believe that healing requires each person's openness to God’s grace to live in the truth. These come from prayer and submission to God's revelation.
Jim Devereaux hints things are odd
social distancing might be a fraud
I'm surprised he's not vexed
about what shall come next
to those who elect a false God.
Which god is false? The millions of others currently active across the world, the old Greek ones that were then thought as real as yours, the Native American gods, or the millions equally dismissed over the years already after aging out of any hope to rationalize their existence. God is a myth to explain what many don’t want to face or figure out and to control the masses via a common story to keep them from otherwise not trusting others and warring with them. Nothing more.
Oh...and Matthew 6:5:6. Something most won’t abide by.
