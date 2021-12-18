Frederick County Right to Life, in alliance with 40 Days for Life and the Pro-Life Action League, conducted a peaceful vigil and presence outside Planned Parenthood in Frederick on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, praying that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Volunteers from the parishes of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, St. John's, St. Ignatius, Holy Family, St. Peter's, and St. James from Charles Town West Virginia, participated from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. each day.
An encounter with a pro-choice woman was friendly and productive, with both sides listening respectfully to each other and exchanging viewpoints as well as a small group encounter with a supportive pro-life emergency room nurse. Approximately 35 pro-life warriors attended, as well as countless people praying from home or church.
Prayers will continue until the decision is made.
John Miller
Frederick
