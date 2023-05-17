Walt Staruk, in his May 11 letter to the editor ("The benefits of having an AR-15"), advised on types of guns and ammunition. His letter informs us about types of guns.
This information can help us decide which one to use to protect ourselves. May I add that any gun will kill in the right hands and the right situation.
I want to live in a community where people are prepared to try to understand others, not shoot them. I want to live in a community where people listen to others, not prepare to kill others.
I don’t want to hunt, and I would rather die than be responsible for another person’s death, so Staruk's advice motivated me to write this letter.
In my opinion, guns have no place in civilized society except to use them in areas not inhabited by people, to shoot animals for food.
Frederick County is a great place to live, with abundant areas for hunting for those who want to hunt for their food.
I would like for us to learn more about understanding each other instead of about guns.
We should keep in mind, as Franklin Delano Roosevelt said in 1933: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
I recommend reading Stephen Covey's "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" and Brené Brown's "Daring Greatly" as resources on better understanding each other.
