Walt Staruk, in his May 11 letter to the editor ("The benefits of having an AR-15"), advised on types of guns and ammunition. His letter informs us about types of guns.

This information can help us decide which one to use to protect ourselves. May I add that any gun will kill in the right hands and the right situation.

