Thank you, Mr. President for taking bold steps to forge unity in our country. I am particularly impressed with these actions:
1. Your January termination of the Keystone pipeline. Since then, the price of my gas has risen about 35 cents a gallon. I’m sure Canada is going to sit on their oil reserves and not redirect them to another entity to process, or maybe we will continue to import it by truck and rail.
2. Your January reinstitution of foreign assistance for women’s health, to include funding abortions, and your pledge to give 60 million more dollars to Planned Parenthood, who has raked in approximately $500 million in excess funds from 2015 to 2019 (Heritage Foundation analysis of PP annual reports).
3. Your February termination of the “Wait in Mexico” policy for 25,000 “asylum seekers” and the reinstitution of the “Catch and Release” policy while 18 million Americans are out of work. I am particularly impressed that your Administration “secretly” opened (for all of a day) three border crossing ports to process these asylum seekers to avoid creating a stampede by other foreign nationals to our southern border.
4. Your January memorandum “Restoring Trust in Government through Scientific Integrity and Evidence-Based Policymaking.” Your leadership in not urging the states to promptly open all schools because of teacher union opposition, despite a clear message from your newly appointed CDC administrator that opening schools is safe, as a result of valid scientific studies. This is truly breathtaking, and a clear demonstration on how you are restoring trust in government.
5. Your $15-an-hour minimum wage proposal that will put over one million mostly low wage workers (per the Congressional Budget Office) out of work, if enacted.
6. Going above and beyond what the former administration did to get us quickly back to “normal” by your all-out effort to defeat the coronavirus. I already put in my order (not really) for more masks (I am fully vaccinated) so I can wear two or more until the end of this year or early next year, per recent statements by your administration representatives. Talk about overpromising and under delivering.
With more initiatives like these, your pledge to unify us is just another unrealistic and unkept political promise used to get elected.
Harry Carnes
New Market
(4) comments
You forgot the destruction of Title 9 and women's sports, among too many bone headed decisions to mention, but a good start.
All Quid Pro Joe has unified is the protective bubble around the president. He is such a sock puppet that house democrats are making a move to take away his nuclear football and launch codes.
Great letter Harry, and one sure to get all the libs here in a tailspin tizzy. [thumbup][lol][lol]
It will be interesting to see how they can spin it. [lol][thumbup]
