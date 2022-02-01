It is unfortunate that polls show an approval rating in the 40s for President Joe Biden. First, he is such a better president than Donald Trump.
Trump’s legacy includes efforts to practically dismantle our postal services and in the process to thwart timely delivery of medications, bills, retirement payments, etc. Trump also politicized the census process, causing the Census Bureau to strive to regain respect for the census results, upon which much of our society depends for voting districts and for equitable distribution of funds from numerous programs.
More significantly, Trump still refuses, despite overwhelming evidence, to admit that he lost the election, and he continues to undermine our democracy’s free and fair elections. When I hear that people are displeased with this administration’s handling of the pandemic, I am incredulous. It hasn’t been perfect, especially related to testing. And yet, testing would not be such an issue had Trump and his supporters not politicized vaccinations.
Trump lied repeatedly about COVID-19, saying it would “go away” even though he knew that was not true. President Biden has been truthful and admitted that some things could have been done better. But who could have anticipated the hateful rhetoric and refusals around vaccination and mask requirements?
President Biden is being blamed by many for current inflation pressures, some caused by supply chain issues that are largely traceable to the pandemic, which should have been contained significantly better before Biden took office. Biden Administration efforts to improve transportation and procedures at ports helped to prevent many of the empty shelves that were predicted before Christmas.
Let’s look at just a few more things President Biden has achieved. The American Rescue Plan provided significant financial support to individuals, families, businesses, state and local governments, and schools, so that we could keep afloat financially during the worst days of the pandemic. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide improvements for roads, bridges, water, etc. and create jobs.
Unemployment is currently 3.9 percent, our GDP is up and 6 million jobs were added in 2021. We have rejoined the Paris Climate Accords at a time when two-thirds of Americans view climate change as a problem. President Biden has appointed a diverse cabinet and judicial selections that reflect the U.S. population, not predominantly white males. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have restored dignity, empathy and respect to the White House. They deserve our respect in return.
Elizabeth Fuss
Frederick
The office always deserves respect. I like the Bidens. Others are free to feel however they feel about them.
Great LTE, Elizabeth! You will never get a Trumpist to agree, they have their heads stuck in the sand. You don't mention it, but Trump was going to have his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani seize voting machines as well as all the other corrupt activities and the Jan. 6th insurrection. We can no longer afford to have someone like Trump or anyone that supports Trump in office, Even the Attorney General in Georgia has had to seek FBI protection from the Trump supporters. Whatever happened to the moral majority, who under Donald Trump have become the immoral minority.
Bombshell report says Trump 'directed' Rudy Giuliani to call DHS and ask about seizing voting machines
https://www.rawstory.com/trump-coup-voting-machines/
An explosive new report from the New York Times claims that former President Donald Trump "directed" one-time attorney Rudy Giuliani to call the Department of Homeland Security and enquire about seizing voting machines.
Giuliani followed through with Trump's request, only to be informed that DHS lacked the legal authority to seize the machines.
The request to Giuliani came after Trump allies Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell pushed him to order the American military to seize the machines, a move that Giuliani "vehemently opposed," according to the Times' sources.
Specifically, Giuliani told Trump that he should not use the military unless there was clear-cut evidence of foreign interference in the election, which Powell insisted that she had obtained even though multiple courts determined that she had not.
Trump ultimately heeded Giuliani's advice and did not sign the order.
In addition enquiring about DHS seizing the machines, Trump also reportedly asked then-Attorney General Bill Barr about the Department of Justice impounding them, which Barr immediately shot down.
The Times writes that this new information shows "that Mr. Trump was more directly involved than previously known in exploring proposals to use his national security agencies to seize voting machines as he grasped unsuccessfully for evidence of fraud that would help him reverse his defeat in the 2020 election."
I like to bring the receipts...
Interesting letter, Ms. Fuss. And, as you mentioned in it, "let’s look at just a few more things President Biden has achieved:"
While campaigning back in ’20, Biden pledged that his would be the most transparent administration ever. "Our entire administration will always be honest and transparent with the good news and the bad.” Yet, to date, he has done only 22 media interviews, fewer than any of his six most recent White House predecessors, and only seven solo formal news conferences. He has also ignored reporter’s questions, turned his back on them and walked away, and also shown great disrespect for select ones. Never did I hear Trump call a journalist a “Stupid son of a bit_h,” yet this is but one example of him breaking his vow “I’m not joking when I say this: If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.”
Thousands and thousands of illegal immigrants were congregating at our southern border on Jan. 20th last year, just waiting for him to be sworn in, so they could start flooding into our country thanks to the ‘open border, open arms’ promises he made while campaigning. As a result, we have record high crossings that have taxed our border security to the breaking point, restrictions on the media interviewing CBP agents and on their thoughts on the matter, pictures of illegal kids being held in Obama era “cages” at the border are not permitted, and untold numbers of Covid positive illegals have been released into the interior of our country, many of them secretly dispersed through middle of the night flights to cities all over the country.
Due to Biden’s miserably failed “withdrawal” from Afghanistan, thirteen American service personnel died needlessly, along with dozens and dozens of Afghan civilians. Then a U.S. drone attack that killed ten Afghan civilians, seven of whom were children which, as Commander-In-Chief, he was also responsible for. Additionally, after declaring that "If there's American citizens left [after the Aug. 31st deadline], we’re going to stay until we get them all out," Biden abandoned hundreds of Americans, and Afghan allies, in the country, leaving them to their fate at the hands of the Taliban. Only through the grace of God, and private Americans, were more American civilians able to flee the country.
Biden once said: "I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify; who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States." And also “We have to stop treating our opponents as enemies.” Yet, a speech he made in Atlanta was nothing but divisive, designed only to further pit American against American.
Biden promised that he would “Shut down the virus!” It only took him eleven months to realize that he was totally incapable of doing just that, after previous months and months of blaming it on Trump, unvaccinated people, and anything else he could come up with to “cover” for his own failure. To date, far more Americans have died from the virus in his first year in office than did in Trump’s last. And this in spite of inheriting the enormous benefit of coronavirus vaccines produced by the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed. As president-elect, Biden it would “not be necessary to make a coronavirus vaccine mandatory.” Yet he is doing everything he can to do just that, with the result of the resignation, and firing, of critical personnel like police officers, firefighters, and health care workers who refuse to be dictated to.
Biden restricted domestic oil and gas production, which greatly reduced our capability to be energy independent and led to higher gas and heating prices, then turned around and begged OPEC to supply more oil and gas in order to reduce those prices. When that didn’t work, he released a few million barrels from the reserve which temporarily brought prices down a few cents, but are now on the way back up.
We now have the highest inflation rate in forty years; the national debt will never be paid off, supply shelves are bare in many stores, and the average American is struggling to make ends meet.
Biden publicly declared Kyle Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” before the kid ever went to trial. This was not only something totally inappropriate for a person in his position to say, but could easily have jeopardized the fairness of the trial (which was his intent all along.)
Biden denounced CBP agents for “whipping” illegal immigrants, promising “those people will pay,” without having a clue as to what had really happened. He was parroting his handlers because he wasn't interested in facts. And the investigation that was only to take a couple of weeks we have yet to hear the results of. Why is that?
The list goes on and on and on and on. For more of what this senile idiot has achieved, just do a search for "Biden's failures."
Seven Achievements by Joe Biden in 2021 That No One Is Talking About
1. Fighting Climate Change
One of Biden's very first acts as president was to rejoin the Paris climate accord which former President Donald Trump had left.
That decision not only put the U.S. back in line with the majority of the world's nations but also helped place the Biden administration at the center of efforts to tackle global climate change.
2. Judicial Appointments
While former President Trump's high-profile appointees to the U.S. Supreme Court are still making headlines, Biden has been quietly making a series of appointments to the federal courts.
The president has seen 40 federal judges confirmed so far—the most of any president in their first term since the late Ronald Reagan in 1981, and twice as many as Trump appointed during his first year.
Of those, 80 percent are women and 53 percent are people of color, helping the white, male dominated judiciary more reflect the country.
The effect on the federal judiciary could have long-term significance, especially as the lower courts are seen as proving grounds for future Supreme Court nominees.
3. The AUKUS Submarine Deal
Though it caused significant anger in the French government, the AUKUS submarine deal between the U.S, U.K. and Australia can be viewed as a strategic success in efforts to confront China in the Pacific Ocean.
Under the terms of the deal, the U.K. and U.S. will assist Australia in developing nuclear-powered submarines, as well as deepening cooperation a number of technological matters. Australia will also reportedly consider hosting U.S. bombers.
China, which many in the U.S. political establishment view as a rising threat, has frequently behaved aggressively toward Australia and the deal can be viewed as part of long-term U.S. strategy in the region. AUKUS may also be seen as an answer to some of Biden's critics who have argued he's been weak on China.
However, the ultimate effects of AUKUS on the relationship between the U.S. and China remain to be seen.
4. Pausing Federal Executions
Former President Trump ended a 17-year pause on federal executions and 13 people were put to death between July, 2020 and January, 2021. Biden, an opponent of the federal death penalty, has reinstated the pause.
In July, the Department of Justice imposed a moratorium on federal executions while it carries out a review of policies and procedures. While Biden cannot prevent executions at the state level, a federal pause restores the status quo before Trump came to office.
The Biden campaign also pledged "to pass legislation to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level, and incentivize states to follow," and though no legislation has yet been forthcoming, it is very unlikely the president will permit federal executions to resume.
5. Transgender Service Members
During his first week in office, Biden issued an executive order to end a ban on openly transgender people serving in the U.S. military. That restriction had been put in place by Trump.
Though Biden's decision was not as high profile as the repeal of the longstanding Don't Ask, Don't Tell policy under then President Barack Obama in 2010, the measure is seen as a significant step for transgender rights.
6. Reuniting Migrant Families
One of former President Trump's most controversial policies involved a zero-tolerance approach to undocumented migrants crossing into the U.S. through the southern border; policy that has been linked to an estimated 5,500 children being separated from their families.
Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office to reunite the separated families and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Thursday that 100 children had now been reunited with their families, while 350 further reunifications are in progress.
However, around 1,150 children are still unaccounted for and the administration is facing problems in the process arising from issues including missing records and the large number of cases.
7. Jobs, Wages and GDP
While many Americans remain pessimistic about the U.S. economy amid inflation that's hit a 40-year high, Biden's first year in office has seen considerable improvements in jobs and wage growth.
The unemployment rate fell to just 4.2 percent in November—a 21-month low and jobless claims fell to their lowest levels since 1969 in early December.
Initial jobless claims for the week ending December 18 stood at a seasonally adjusted 205,000, largely unchanged from the previous week. This is below pre-pandemic levels and appears to indicate a strong labor market.
Wages and salaries paid by private businesses also rose 2.4 percent after inflation from January to October, while disposable income grew 3 percent.
Americans are also expected to receive the largest pay increase in over a decade next year, while U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by a revised annual rate of 2.3 percent in the third quarter, beating the previously estimated 2.1 percent.
While it remains to be seen how the new Omicron variant will affect the economy, broad indicators are positive heading into 2022.
https://www.newsweek.com/achievements-joe-biden-2021-no-one-talking-about-jobs-pay-economy-climate-1662595
CD where is your proof for your assertions?
Maybe if you had read my post to the end you'd know.
Yep, as you put it, Kyle Rittenhouse being a “white supremacist”, a youngster’s tried for murder, not racial differences, was jeopardized by Biden saying what everyone knows. At least it didn’t. Or did it?
Living in Never, Never Land.
Hahahahahahahahahahaha!! You're kidding me right?? Sleepy Joe is an empty suite. He doesn't know whether he's coming or going. Respect? How can you respect someone who has milked the public's teet for 47 years with nothing to show for it. He's disrespected more of us than anything else. Trump is long gone, it's time to focus on the current Ding-a-ling. It's a shame our country can't find better presidential candidates. Now, Ms, Fuss, go lay down, take a deep breath, and you'll feel much better!
Has Ms Fuss seen any information on our Southern border? Information on the escalation of crime? Information on current food prices? Information on the price of gas? Information on the pullout from Afghanistan? Information on terrific job hid VP is doing? Information on Ukraine being used to divert our attention from our real problems? NO? I thought not! My appreciation....NO!
Jim Gladhill
Right on Mr. Gladhill - these people live in some sort of dream world. Or they've been brainwashed by MSNBC or CNN. Ya gotta wonder.
Both, TrekMan, both.
I respect your right to communicate your opinion. Trump is gone, you need to let it go. How can you honestly say President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have restored dignity, empathy and respect to the White House. They deserve our respect in return.
Remember when he told staffers; "I’m not joking when I say this: If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot," he added. "On the spot. No ifs or buts." And then calls a reporter an SOB
First lady Jill Biden played an April Fools' prank on members of the media on a flight back to Washington from California, dressing up as a flight attendant who passed out ice cream bars. Biden, wearing a short black wig and a "Jasmine" name tag, and fishnet stocking went unnoticed during meal service.
Joe thinks Hunter is the most intelligent man he knows intellectually.
Yeah it's cool to see a father that thinks so highly of his children...unlike the twice impeached ex-president who thinks of his children as pawns and is going to throw them under the bus any day now. The J6 committee is closing in on the twice impeached ex-president and poor Don Jr. doesn't even have daddy's phone number to call him and see how he's doing? So your point is what exactly AOC that Biden is actually a good father? Remember how the twice impeached ex-president lusts after his own daughter and doesn't want Don Jr. to have his phone number...
7 Creepy Things Donald Trump Has Said About Ivanka
https://forward.com/schmooze/357185/7-creepy-things-donald-trump-has-said-about-ivanka/
These Donald Trump Quotes About Ivanka Are Super Uncomfortable
There was that time on 'The View' Trump said he'd be interested in dating Ivanka if she wasn't his daughter.
He allegedly once asked a columnist if it was wrong to be more sexually attracted to your daughter than your wife.
Trump joked on Wendy Williams' talk show about how he and his daughter both liked sex.
Trump allegedly compared two alleged mistresses to Ivanka.
Trump told 'New York Magazine' in 2004 that Ivanka is a "great, great beauty."
Trump once told Howard Stern it was OK to refer to Ivanka as "a piece of ass."
Trump awkwardly touched Ivanka's hips at the Republican National Convention in 2016.
Trump said he likes it when Ivanka calls him "daddy."
"If I weren't happily married and, ya know, her father ... "
https://www.elitedaily.com/p/9-donald-trump-quotes-about-ivanka-that-are-super-uncomfortable-8646720
So you point is what exactly AOC ? The twice impeached ex-president is a lousy parent?
So, Snowy, do you believe Biden when he said "I have never spoken to my son [Hunter] about his overseas business dealings?"
Trump is discussing a 2024 run so he is not "gone", he is a candidate and a force in Republican politics.
Has Ms Fuss heard about our Southern border? Escalation of crime? Run-a-way Inflation? Pullout from Afghanistan? Emphasis on Ukrain
Penjim; inflation was this high during Reagan's first term yet he was re-elected. Was that a mistake by Republicans to re-elect Reagan with such high inflation?
CD, It's time for your list of the empty suit's accomplishments for his first year.
Got it covered, W.T.F., see above. [thumbup]
GDP growth higher than it has been in decades.
Inflation too, shift. Let's not forget that.
Thank you! I just don't understand the blind loyalty to the last President who constantly lies and sows hate. I love what President Biden is trying to do, especially tax the wealthy. If you believe the last President's tax returns, he paid $750 dollars in federal taxes on several million dollars of income. I can't understand anyone who would say that's fair.
I'm from the government and I'm here to help!! 😆So you must be one of the government suckling's??
