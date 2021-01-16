I voted for President Trump twice because of the policies that he advocated and had enacted. However, his complete escape from reality and lack of respect for the American electoral process has made him a pariah in my eyes.
He needs to apologize to the American people, especially his supporters, by repudiating his stand that the election was stolen from him. He and his advocates had their opportunities to show in the courts that there was rampant fraud in the election, but they were not able to produce any valid supporting documentation to show rampant election fraud.
In light of this, no senator should have shown any support for President Trump during the certification process. This is a sad day for our country.
Mr. Carnes,
I to voted for DJT twice. On the morning after the election when it looked like he would win my first reaction was: can we stomach four more years of Trump. But what was the alternative?
President Trump is gone but what he fought for and the many things he brought to light are not. Half this country is deeply angered. Look at the election maps in districts, States, and the country at large. You will see a sea of red with pockets of blue in the heavily populated areas. That is a perfect illustration of the dichotomy that exist in this country.
Soon it will no longer be about Trump but what really divides this country. We are deeply divided on a wide range of issues. The most dangerous part is that we no longer have a common, unifying, bond.
A perfect example of this is "One Nation under God". The saying enrages many while others are enraged that it enrages. Populations seek freedom of religion while others seek freedom from religion. This is just one of the major issues that divide us but it was the common bond that allowed our country to overcome their differences and progress .Meanwhile the government printing presses keep printing at a furious rate and everyday, slowly, and insidiously, the value of what we had, fades.
