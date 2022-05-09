Like many, I’ve taken up golfing during the pandemic and was itching to get back on the course once the Maryland spring began to settle into pleasant weather. However, upon my return to Clustered Spires, Frederick’s lovely public course, I was greeted with an unwelcome but not unsurprising change — rate hikes.
I’m a budget golfer. I walk and almost exclusively play twilight hours. In the past two years, the twilight rate for walking was $25, and riding was $30. That’s relatively affordable entertainment. However, the rate has now been increased to $39 — with no discount for walking. This is a rate increase for walkers of over 50%.
With inflation, and especially the acute rise in the price of gas for the course’s carts and mowers, a rate increase is understandable. However, walkers don’t use gasoline, and billing them the same as riders is a price gouge, plain and simple. I’m disappointed that my newfound stomping ground would act in such an opportunistic manner. Unfortunately, there’s only one way to fight a price gouge: to stop patronizing the business doing it. Perhaps it will pay off for them, but I know my friends and I won’t be golfing there again this year.
PETER SHUCK
Frederick
