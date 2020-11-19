The first priority for the new Board of Education should be to launch an immediate national search to replace failed Superintendent Terry Alban. Aside from the most recent and still-unfolding fiasco related to the lack of planning, preparation and communication for our flailing virtual learning program and a return to school and sports, Alban’s record is clear.
In the last seven years, test scores have fallen nearly across the board; graduation rates have fallen; drop-out rates have risen; the performance gap has widened for minority groups and special education students; audits show a lack of basic legal compliance with a record number of Individual Education Program (IEP) plans for special education students, opening Frederick County taxpayers to tremendous liability. Proportionally, fewer FCPS students today can meet basic state literacy or mathematics requirements than they could seven years ago.
Academic achievement aside, under Alban’s watch, experienced teacher retention rates have fallen as have the recruitment rates for diverse, qualified teachers and staff. FCPS has wasted millions of dollars on a warmed-over version of diversity training called “cultural proficiency.” The results can best be judged by the stunning number of racial incidents in our schools and athletic fields and the number of Nazi flags displayed in our classrooms. FCPS has also been subject to a record number of diversity-related lawsuits and formal complaints and investigations by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. FCPS has also squandered millions on a pet project, the LYNX program at Frederick High School. The results? Graduation rates and academic achievement at Frederick High are stagnating or lower than ever before. The list of similar “achievements” is too long.
Therefore, when the new board is seated, its first course of action should be to free Alban from the remainder of her lucrative contract and launch a national search for a replacement. Public sentiment, as evidenced by the board election results, clearly supports a new direction for Frederick County Public Schools. Students and families can’t afford any delay.
Michael Doerrer
Adamstown
Michael Doerrer is a past director of public affairs for Frederick County Public Schools.
Many of these statistics are incorrect... sounds like a disgruntled, fired employee to me.
