Mr. Wolinsky’s letter (Two flaws with the argument for secure borders, March 27) mischaracterizes my letter on secure borders as an angry, xenophobic and hateful attempt to shut people out of our country. He also took issue with my not having addressed those who suffer outside our borders. Permit me to respond.
I didn’t advocate shutting people out or closing our borders; rather, I supported securing our borders. There’s a difference between the two concepts: closing borders prevents people from crossing borders; securing borders restricts people’s crossing of borders to lawful crossing points. If all crossings across our borders were lawful, then drownings, human trafficking and drug smuggling would decrease. Not hateful of me.
The reason I didn’t address why many people desperately want to enter our country is that my letter was focusing on securing our borders to reduce dangerous and illegal crossings of our borders. My not having addressed everything Mr. Wolinsky felt I should have addressed doesn’t make me hateful.
I commend Mr. Wolinsky’s heartfelt concern for the suffering of many people who are outside our borders. Perhaps with increased United Nations efforts, that suffering can be decreased or eliminated. I also hope the suffering experienced within our borders by the autistic, the homeless, the lonely veteran, the ignored elderly, the hungry, the unemployed, to name a few, can also be reduced.
No, Mr. Wolinsky, I don't hate people who want to enter our country.
(1) comment
It's not personal, it's just that rationale and facts don't matter to agenda driven people like Wolinsky.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.