Many years ago, I attended a meeting in Washington, D.C., where Tom Tyler of Yale University talked about procedural justice applied to law enforcement, a relatively new concept.
At the time, it seemed to be new buzz words on what an old timer taught me many years before, as a rookie cop. Treat people with fairness, dignity, and respect. You’ll get respect, trust and cooperation in return. It seemed simple.
Over the years, I saw more clearly the unfairness in the development and execution of policy in the institutions that govern our society. I saw value in Tyler’s procedural justice.
According to The Justice Collaboratory at Yale Law School, “Procedural justice speaks to the idea of fair processes, and how people’s perception of fairness is strongly impacted by the quality of their experiences and not only the end result of these experiences.
“Procedural justice theory has been applied to various settings, including supervisor-employee relations within organizations, educational settings, and the criminal justice system. In the criminal justice context, most procedural justice research has focused on citizen-police interactions.”
With today’s diminishing trust in governmental institutions and divisive politics, Tyler’s procedural justice may be key to preserving and improving trust in law enforcement, other governmental institutions and private organizations.
Tyler’s four pillars are:
Voice: Individuals can express concerns and participate in decision-making processes by telling their side of the story
Respect: All individuals are treated with dignity and respect
Neutrality: Decisions are unbiased and guided by consistent, transparent reasoning
Trustworthiness: Decision-makers convey trustworthy motives and concern about the well-being of those impacted by their decisions
Pillar number one of The President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, Building Trust and Legitimacy states: “Law enforcement culture should embrace a guardian mindset to build public trust and legitimacy. To that end, police and sheriff’s departments should adopt procedural justice as the guiding principle for internal and external policies and procedures to guide their interactions with citizens they serve.”
Procedural justice is not just for law enforcement. Any institution or organization can adopt the pillars as a guiding principle for policy development and execution. Procedural justice ensures fairness and equity for inclusion, sustainability, and accountability in institutions.
To take hold, it must be applied internally and externally. Policy-making and execution must be free from political favoritism, racial bias, cronyism and nepotism.
Now may be the time for greater focus on procedural justice as we try to institutionalize fairness, equity and accountability.
Editor’s note: Karl Bickel was a candidate for sheriff of Frederick County in 2022 and served on the public safety committee on County Executive Jessica Fitzwater’s transition team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.