The Nov. 4 front page News-Post article “ Hallowed Ground” detailed the destruction of the old Visitation property in downtown Frederick.
The building that was shown was a blocky, square building with no hint of the beautiful original Visitation style. Instead, this gentrified condo look is reminiscent of Alexandria or any other up and coming “cool” town.
The original Visitation building had a lovely, peaceful chapel and rooms with balconies that overlooked green space and gardens.
The project could have honored the history and era of the building. It could have worked with the original space, even creating historical areas and rooms, as well as keeping the green space. As part of its design, it could have kept the feeling of the spaces and featured the photos and history of the old building, such as Main Cup in Middletown has done.
Instead, this condo/restaurant/hotel creation will fill the area with people and cars, and create a turnover that disrupts the peacefulness of the residential neighborhood — the area has now turned commercial.
A similar scenario: Greenville, South Carolina, has jammed several big-box hotels into their once serene downtown/river walk area, and now hotel folks and event attendees and their cars and parties spill into the streets on weekends, causing an overflow of people, have made living downtown unpleasant for original residents. These buildings changed the original character of the area, covering up the beauty as well as green space, so the area feels too tight and crowded. It’s no longer a quaint town that is unique — it is just another gentrified area. Even worse, these hotel visitors overwhelm the downtown and have no stake in the community.
These changes occurred between 2008 and 2016, and there is no going back. Greenville has lost its unique historic character, just as Frederick is doing.
Visitors who now come to Frederick to enjoy the various churches, the Civil War Museum, the small restaurants, the Antique Emporium, the lovely shops in traditional buildings, and the restored older buildings on the creek will now be looking at a blocky building that has no historic look and doesn’t fit.
What a shame to have the beautiful, spiritual, Civil War-era viz become a biz.
Connie Pryor
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.