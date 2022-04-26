I believe most American citizens agree our country’s educational system standards for kindergarten through 12th grade are the top process we have for determining the future of America. I believe most states and their cities and counties have school boards that have the top responsibility for defining, implementing and following the education standards. I believe all parents, regardless of marriage status, have total responsibility for raising their children. When there is a parent or parents who shirk their responsibility for raising their children properly, I believe all state and local governments have laws that handle those cases to provide the best for the children.
Today, I believe there are state, city and county school boards that are usurping the parent’s responsibility for ensuring their children are receiving the best education possible. These dictatorial school boards implement things totally outside of any responsibility they have for the education of the children. They implement education programs that touch on gender definition, critical race theory and sexual assault. They embrace acts, including gender alteration, with no regard for the parents.
Recently, the state of Virginia’s governor was elected primarily on the platform of putting parents back in charge of the education of their children. Florida approved a law that denies sex education to children through third grade. We are reading about other incidents across the country where parents are starting to stand up for their rights to have the sole responsibility for raising their children.
Teaching “reading, writing and arithmetic” have been the emphasis for our children’s education standards for many years, and the successes of our country are a result of that education. That standard must return to be the emphasis for our children’s education, and we must make sure we elect to our school boards only those candidates that support that curriculum.
I hope and pray for the return of school boards across America that support only intellectual education standards, and that our country will continue to provide well-educated children for our future leaders.
William Bugg
Monrovia
