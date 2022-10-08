Letter-writer Christine Miller’s concerns regarding the public health impact of marijuana (“Legalization will marijuana will have a negative impact on our youth,” Oct. 3 edition of The Frederick News-Post) are best addressed by a policy of legalization and regulation — not by perpetuating the failed policy of criminal prohibition.
Let’s be clear: Legalization neither creates nor normalizes the marijuana market. This market already exists in Maryland, and it is widespread. But under a policy of prohibition, this market remains underground, and those involved in it largely remain unaccountable. Criminal entrepreneurs don’t pay taxes, they don’t check IDs, and they don’t test the purity of their product. Disputes that arise in the illicit marketplace are not adjudicated in courts of law.
By contrast, legalization and regulation allows for state and local lawmakers to establish legal parameters regarding where, when, and how the cannabis market may operate. These regulations also provide oversight regarding who may legally operate in said markets and provides guidelines so that those who do can engage in best practices.
Such regulations already exist with regard to the retail production and sale of alcohol and tobacco — two substances that are far more dangerous and costlier to society than the responsible adult-use of cannabis. The imposition and enforcement of tobacco and alcohol regulations, coupled with evidence-based public awareness campaigns highlighting these products’ risks and acknowledging the clear distinctions between their use versus abuse, has proven effective at reducing the public’s overall consumption of these substances, especially among adolescents. In fact, according to the latest federal government survey data, teens’ use of alcohol and cigarettes now stand at or near historic lows.
Similarly, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a decrease in lifetime marijuana use by young people over the better part of the past decade. Data published in JAMA Pediatrics (“Association of Marijuana Laws with Teen Marijuana Use: New Estimates from the Youth Risk Behavior Surveys”) concluded: “[M]arijuana use among youth may actually decline after legalization for recreational purposes. This latter result is consistent … with the argument that it is more difficult for teenagers to obtain marijuana as drug dealers are replaced by licensed dispensaries that require proof of age.”
Today, some 4 in 10 Americans in 19 states reside in a jurisdiction where marijuana is legal. None of these jurisdictions have ever repealed their legalization and regulation laws. In fact, public support for these policies has grown significantly in recent years — reflecting the fact that these policies are working in a manner that voters and lawmakers intended.
The establishment of a pragmatic regulatory framework allowing for the legal, licensed commercial production and retail sale of marijuana to adults best reduces the risks associated with the plant’s use or abuse and acknowledges the reality that consumers’ demand for marijuana is here to stay. By contrast, advocating for the marijuana’s continued criminalization denies this reality and compounds the public safety risks posed by the illicit, unregulated marketplace.
Paul Armentano is the deputy director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws
