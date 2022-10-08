Letter-writer Christine Miller’s concerns regarding the public health impact of marijuana (“Legalization will marijuana will have a negative impact on our youth,” Oct. 3 edition of The Frederick News-Post) are best addressed by a policy of legalization and regulation — not by perpetuating the failed policy of criminal prohibition.

Let’s be clear: Legalization neither creates nor normalizes the marijuana market. This market already exists in Maryland, and it is widespread. But under a policy of prohibition, this market remains underground, and those involved in it largely remain unaccountable. Criminal entrepreneurs don’t pay taxes, they don’t check IDs, and they don’t test the purity of their product. Disputes that arise in the illicit marketplace are not adjudicated in courts of law.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription