The city of Frederick will hold a public meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. One item on the agenda is, “Approval of an Ordinance for Residential Rental Licensure and Affordable Housing Conservation Program.”
After reading the proposed legislation I must ask: Is the city deliberately trying to make life harder for tenants? At a time when rental housing stock is extremely low, and rents are very high? When the cost of gas and other necessities are burdening many families and individuals? Is it necessary to address a problem that may or may not exist?
In addition to the licensing fee of $120, if a landlord doesn’t live within the city limits, they will need to pay for a registered agent. The expense and time to address paperwork, inspections and the uncertainty of what those inspections will address will further add to the costs that will be passed along to tenants. These costs won’t occur in 2024 when this regulation takes effect, but it's conceivable they will occur with the next lease cycle or immediately if no lease is involved. Landlords will need to feel assured they can cover their expenses, and as the proposed ordinance states, “As part of the annual fee schedule ordinance or an amendment to the ordinance, the Board of Aldermen may establish licensing fees, inspection fees, and other administrative or regulatory fees deemed necessary for the effective implementation of this article.” So essentially, all bets are off as to what the fee structure will be going forward, and it would not be unreasonable, under these circumstances, to raise rents over and above actual costs since a signed lease will present no opportunity to adjust until the term of the lease has expired.
All of us value our privacy, and none of us should be subjected to unwarranted or unwanted inspections of our private living quarters.
As to the “Affordable Housing Conservation Program” label of the regulation, I can only say: Huh? Because without anything more than anecdotal evidence of a problem, without any data to support the need, and in an incredibly difficult market for tenants, the Frederick aldermen will support proposed legislation that will raise rents throughout the city and may result in a loss of total units. Unless all the guesses and estimates upon which this regulation is built are rock solid, there will likely be nothing left to fund tenant relocation support or affordable housing initiatives since these items will only be funded after operating costs have been covered. And when a tenant does lose their housing, how does any amount of money help if there is no availability of rental units?
