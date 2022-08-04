The city of Frederick will hold a public meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. One item on the agenda is, “Approval of an Ordinance for Residential Rental Licensure and Affordable Housing Conservation Program.”

After reading the proposed legislation I must ask: Is the city deliberately trying to make life harder for tenants? At a time when rental housing stock is extremely low, and rents are very high? When the cost of gas and other necessities are burdening many families and individuals? Is it necessary to address a problem that may or may not exist?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription