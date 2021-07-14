The city of Frederick is preparing to ratify a zoning change that will affect zoning protection for all single-family homes in the city.
This proposal will further degrade the environment in the city, exacerbating our stormwater run-off problems and reducing Frederick’s tree canopy, already the worst in the region. Traffic, parking and historic preservation will be affected.
At the first public meeting in December 2019, the public disputed the proposal’s main claims of enhanced affordable housing and various environmental benefits. Those claims were removed but the proposal was not withdrawn.
Then the pandemic hit. Public meetings stopped.
Private meetings were discouraged and the public had no way to meet and discuss these changes. Now the pandemic is over and we find that the city is preparing to ratify this massive zoning change.
I suspect that 95 percent of Frederick’s homeowners are unaware of this threat to their homes and neighborhoods. The city should back off, better inform the public and allow residents to pass judgment on this plan.
Bob Lewis
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.