For almost a year, the Friends of Rural Roads, a group of Frederick County residents dedicated to preserving scenic roads in the county, has been discussing a proposed mowing policy written by the Department of Public Works. Such issues are usually taken to the County Roads Board where the various implications of a policy can be presented by both staff and residents. Because the Roads Board only meets quarterly, solutions frequently take a long time to be determined.
Recently, several members of the County Roads Board opted to meet with DPW on their own time, outside the regular schedule. In a virtual meeting, they were able to discuss the proposed mowing policy in a more relaxed setting, allowing a freer flow of questions and answers. The Friends of Rural Roads want to express their appreciation of this initiative and to encourage future similar problem-solving activities.
The County Executive has expressed our shared value that rural roads in Frederick County are worth protecting from unwarranted changes that would cause them to lose the multi-functionality and tourism benefits they now provide. We remain hopeful that the Roads Board and other interested parties, in partnership with the Department of Public Works, can develop a document that supports that value.
Katherine White
Frederick
Hear! Hear!
