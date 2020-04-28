As a retired pastor and hospital chaplain, I have studied religious freedom issues and court cases for more than 30 years. I cringe when I hear COVID-19 protesters stating they have a “right to worship wherever they please, when they please,” since it is a God-given right to do so.
This is not the case, according to our United States Supreme Court. On April 19, 1990, the court issued a ruling, affirming the validity of the 10th Amendment to the Constitution. The conservative Judge, Antonin Scalia, wrote the majority opinion: “We (the Court) have never held that an individual’s religious belief excuses them from compliance with an otherwise valid law prohibiting conduct that the state is free to regulate.” (Oregon Department of Human Resources v Smith et al).
Protestors should check their facts before making pronouncements which are so easily proven false.
David Grieger
Frederick
