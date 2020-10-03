I was appalled to see diners being harassed in the middle of the city last Friday night. Protesters were laying down in the street and bullhorns were used to yell at the citizens trying to enjoy a night out.
I called the police and was told the mayor had told them to stand down. This is unacceptable.
Do we want our city to become like the other cities where this has happened? Something must be done. What are we going to do about this?
Brenda Merson
Middletown
(2) comments
As long as this mayor is in office, police will not be permitted to properly enforce the law. Frederick is decending into chaos under his "rule".
Amen Brenda. The protests can take place at City Hall.
