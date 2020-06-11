My daughter and I joined the protest this last Friday evening in Baker Park. I was so impressed with the young speakers in Baker Park. They not only reminded the crowd of the senseless loss of African American lives at the hands of white men but also spoke about the need for change by no longer remaining silent, by demanding justice and the necessity for white citizens to take responsibility for changing systemic racism.
Their message also reinforced the need to be loud, to be clear and to be safe in the protest. By remaining safe, without physical incident, is to honor the young and hard-working organizers of the protest! I was impressed with how the mayor of Frederick and the local police departments coordinated efforts with the young organizers to make the protests transparent and safe.
Finally, I also was impressed by the both the Frederick City and Frederick County Sherriff police officers who were present, who did not overreact and were respectful to the protestors who were loud and clear about Black Lives Matter.
I was proud to be a Frederick County resident as our citizens communicated clearly the need for change and as our police officers respected this communication.
