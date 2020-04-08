It is true that the current health issues have created many challenges in our lives and communities. COVID-19 has changed all of us, and it will continue to, but I hope we will also seek out the positives. I am writing this letter about a wonderful resource, the Frederick Health Hospital (FHH), which provides help, care, healing and education.
Today, as in the past, it is gratifying for me to realize how many in our community continue to trust and look to FHH for their health care.
Every day, I see my fellow staff (who are often also scared and tired) working as a team to take care of our patients and each other. Yes, if it is difficult to share a pat on the back, a hug, or even a handshake, yet positive winks, words, nods, and when we can take our masks off, smiles are becoming more the norm.
As a result of recommended visitor restrictions, we are often the only people a patient may see during their stay. Thus, “we” as hospital employees have become more than just nurses, nursing assistants, clinical specialists and technicians; physician assistants, nurse practitioners, physicians; respiratory and physical therapists; vascular and ultra-sound technicians; transporters; plant operations; wound care and dialysis providers; lab and radiological technicians; pharmacists and assistants; environmental services and food service providers; managers, directors, educators, support assistants and administrators; outpatient care specialists; social workers; translators; chaplains; security and valet officers; communications and IT technicians; medical records, registration and fiscal services personnel; sterile services, supply and inventory team members and others. The employees of FHH are often our patients’ only human touch, which is so vital to successful patient healings and outcomes.
I am proud to be a member of the Frederick Health Hospital team. I continually admire, respect and thank my co-workers for all they are doing. I also thank our families for understanding, helping and allowing us to serve our community.
Norman Ross
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.