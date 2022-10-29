I am writing to tell you what kind of man Brad Young is.
As he has done for many families throughout Frederick County, Brad coached and mentored my daughters on and off the field. Brad goes above and beyond to help anyone he can, and nowhere is that more obvious than when he’s coaching and teaching our kids.
When my family was struck with tragedy, Brad stepped in. He used his expertise and business acumen to help me with my family’s finances and make sure my mortgage was covered. He made sure my family was taken care of from putting food on our table to making sure my taxes were filed. His exceptional heart and 12 years of experience on our Board of Education are why I am proud to support Brad for Frederick County Council at-large and encourage you to as well!
