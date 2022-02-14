A change is needed in our public school system. One obvious reason is the cost. We hear claims of low teacher pay or inadequate pay for staff on a yearly basis. But the truth is that the huge system that takes a lion’s share of our tax dollars has simply become an inefficient bureaucracy.
A political bureaucracy, absent of competition, can guaranteed its budget will never be cut. That’s especially so for one which yearly adds layer upon layer of new bureaucratic programs, initiatives and progressive directives, perhaps seeking to be too big to fail.
Let’s face it, it has become a political behemoth, a self-perpetuating one. Consider for example school employees are permitted to hold a County Council seat and vote on the public budget which funds their other employer. The justification presented is that the budget increases they vote on does not directly affect them.
Shockingly, employees of this mammoth public institution fund one of the most powerful lobbies in our state and in our Nation: the teacher’s union, a lobby that supports Democrat positions and candidates 94% of the time.
How is that for taxation without representation for those of a different political persuasion? The school boards are so embolden in their political standing that they now are claiming absolute authority in all matters concerning education. Even over duly elected administrations as we see in the neighboring counties of Virginia.
It is no wonder public education is in the national crosshairs. The paradox that helped create this present situation: The majority of Americans still have a favorable view of public education, its founding concept and public school employees. They are our friends and neighbors. But the systematic change has been long and gradual and where power and politics are involved, somewhat insidious. But in a nation that is sharply divided it has become one of the main disruptive forces spurring the division. .
Parents want, and are demanding, greater control over their children’s education. They find many areas of the progressive agenda and curriculum now being taught highly objectionable. They want alternatives. They do not want their children subjected to a form of indoctrination promoting values and beliefs counter to their own.
The danger, as this mega bureaucracy continues to grow exponentially, the greater the societal impact will be. But change is coming. And those likely to be hurt the most by substantial change are the union employees that allowed this to happen.
James Kline
Brunswick
