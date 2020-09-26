I taught for 38 years as a public school teacher in Frederick County and I’m very proud of that fact.
I worked with students to take responsibility for their actions and to be proud of their accomplishments. I taught students to respect each other regardless of race and I never ever taught hate. We pledged the flag every morning (yes, schools DO still do that) and learned about our country’s values in history.
But according to President Trump, our public schools are not teaching pro-American curriculum and teachers are indoctrinating students to hate their own country. My opinion is that public education is a part of our democracy as a country and not about hate.
Sharon Rectanus
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.