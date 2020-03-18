As we collectively face the unprecedented public health challenge associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus, it is important to recognize that each and every one of us plays an important and essential role in keeping our family, friends, neighbors and community safe.
As I write, about 50 cases have been confirmed in our state, but the expectation is for this number to rapidly increase.
State and local officials have taken decisive and strong actions including closing public schools, libraries and senior centers, and shutting down restaurants, bars, theaters, casinos and all events with more than 50 people. While this may seem extreme, the goal is to reduce the spread of the virus in an attempt to decrease the number of cases, reduce fatalities and prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed.
While seniors and people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for serious outcomes, people of all ages can become infected and can spread the virus to others often without knowing including vulnerable members of their own family. This is why people are being urged to stay home, to work from home if possible, and to maintain good personal hygiene such as washing hands frequently and staying away from crowds and other people through social distancing.
These actions are disruptive to everyday life and without a doubt cause financial hardship to businesses and workers alike. You can certainly help to support your local businesses by buying online gift cards and tipping well if you can for food that may be picked up or delivered.
Many people, both inside and outside of government, are working long hours to address a multitude of issues and concerns as quickly as possible. It is a dynamic situation.
It is your civic and patriotic duty to do your part to ensure public health. Public health is a community responsibility. Please take this situation seriously and stay home as much as possible and avoid social or group activities. If you or a family member are sick, you need to stay home and isolate from others.
I recognize that many people have to work to support the community. Join me in thanking our health care workers, our first responders, and the people keeping the shelves stocked at our grocery stores.
We live in a caring community and I am grateful for the many people who are helping their neighbors to make sure they have food, prescription medications and other essentials. Isolation and anxiety are very real issues. Make sure you call family members and others who may be home alone and need some human contact and support.
Serious times take serious action. I urge you to do your part to keep our community safe by staying home, isolating yourself if you are sick, implementing social distancing if you go out, using good hygiene, and following the directives of state and local leaders. Stay informed from reliable sources including www.frederickcountymd.gov/coronavirus and the health department page, health.frederickcountymd.gov/coronavirus.
Be part of the solution. Take pride in doing your part to protect public health and reduce the spread of the virus. We are in this together and we will get through this together.
