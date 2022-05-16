Watching a marionette performance is always enjoyable. We are amused by the figures pulled by strings as they sing, dance and say amusing things. The talented entertainers make those small, lifelike people seem alive. But it is a whole different story when humans become marionettes and their strings are pulled by disgruntled, despairing, unreasonable other humans.
The Republicans who quashed the abortion rights bill in the Senate have pulled the strings of their comrades and disparaged the rights of females everywhere in this country. This manipulation is absurd, unreasonable and unintelligent. It appears that no Republican Senator can think for himself. Those who cannot think for themselves (think of whatever the evil and manipulative Mitch McConnell rants) have no sense of responsibility to the voters who elected them, and they decline to consider their mothers, wives, children and others of the female gender. Shame on them, and I am not forgetting that ogre Joe Manchin, who is posing as a Democrat but is deep down a hypocrite. The “marionette” Senators just obey orders and are fearful that not following the party line will hurt their chances of being elected again or being ostracized by their obedient and faithful Republican colleagues. Shame on all of you!
If you are running for reelection in November, I hope the intelligent voters in your state remember that you have no mind of your own, so how can they trust you to protect and defend their rights? What has happened to not only your freedom to do the right thing for the people you represent but for women everywhere? When you return to your state to face your constituents, I challenge you to go to those women you have been denied access to abortion rights.
Take a good look into the future and decide how you will handle children born to children, women who have no financial support, and women who are desperate for a home for their new family. Do you have any solution to these and other problems arising because your strings were pulled?
Alice Haber
Frederick
