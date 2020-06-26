The reporting by your reporter Greg Swatek on COVID-19 is misleading and your headlines that note downward numbers is especially so. Downward numbers are statewide, interesting but not for Frederick. Those who are just headline readers see that and they go out and think all is fine now and safe to mingle.
You reported last Monday an increase in Frederick of new positive cases increasing by 22 from that Saturday to Sunday. You reported last Tuesday an increase of 25 since the previous day, and you reported last Thursday an increase of 28 more than the previous day! Therefore, Frederick has seen an increase of 75 new cases in just four days! Where is that headline?
The Frederick data is critically significant and indeed was reported by you but it is buried in a feel good article. It should be reported separately or highlighted with cumulative figures to let people know what is really happening in our community.
(0) comments
