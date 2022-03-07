When I read Chris Allen’s opinion column recommending hiring local administrators who have lived and worked here, I felt like cheering. These local educators have stayed in Frederick County Public Schools because they indeed know the culture and are proud of our school system, even though they are enduring lower salaries than any other county in Maryland. Our administrators believe in what our teachers and other staff do here.
I taught in this system for many years. We used a teacher-developed curriculum, which has done well compared to other counties. As a Mount St. Mary’s supervising teacher helping train young teachers, I observed talented teachers mentoring these young future teachers all over this county. I was so proud of the excellence happening here.
Executive search firms have been used here before to bring in outside administrators. How did that work for you? There is so much talent here in Frederick County. I do not know Dr. Michael Markoe, the acting superintendent now, but he can surely do a better job than some outsider who is not familiar with what we do here. Why not use all that money to compensate the educators who are already doing the hard work of educating students who will someday be the leaders here in beautiful Frederick County?
Margaret “Peggy” Denton
Walkersville
