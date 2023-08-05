Quantum Loophole has shown its total disregard for our environment and laws. Whatever contractual arrangement they may have made with Frederick County should be considered void due to the company’s lack of compliance and, frankly, lack of human decency.
They failed to get required permits, violated permits they did get, and illegally discharged water into a source that, downstream, provides drinking water to our neighbors.
"Turn out the lights?"
I did ask BARD about lights, isince that just did "not compute."
"How do lights cool a computer?
Lights do not actually cool a computer. In fact, they can actually make a computer hotter. The lights in a computer case are typically used for decorative purposes, and they do not have any impact on the computer's internal temperature.
However, there are some cases where lights can be used to help cool a computer. For example, some high-performance computers use liquid cooling systems. These systems circulate a liquid through the computer's components, and the liquid helps to remove heat from the components. In some cases, the liquid is colored, and the lights in the computer case can be used to illuminate the liquid. This can help to make the liquid cooling system more visually appealing, and it can also help to improve the efficiency of the cooling system.
Overall, lights do not actually cool a computer. However, in some cases, they can be used to help improve the efficiency of a liquid cooling system."
Can we say lights are not a problem? But many say they are.
Stop whining and complaining. There are D.C. metro counties booming and growing around Frederick. Allow Frederick to get a place on the map.
And …. Oddly …. Anti-environmental too
I have wondered about some problems with data centers since I have worked with computers for over 50 years and see them improving beyond these problems. So, I asked BARD (Google) and got an answer:
My question:
"why do people that live close to data centers complain about lights, noise and other problems?
There are a few reasons why people who live close to data centers complain about lights, noise, and other problems.
Noise: Data centers are noisy places. The servers and cooling systems that keep them running produce a constant hum that can be very disruptive, especially at night. In some cases, the noise can be so loud that it makes it difficult to sleep or concentrate.
Lights: Data centers are also very bright. The servers need to be cooled, and this often requires large amounts of artificial light. The bright lights can be a nuisance for people who live nearby, especially at night.
Other problems: In addition to noise and light, people who live near data centers may also complain about other problems, such as traffic congestion, air pollution, and the potential for security risks.
The severity of these problems can vary depending on the size and location of the data center. However, even small data centers can be disruptive to nearby residents.
Here are some additional details about the noise and light problems caused by data centers:
Noise: The noise from data centers is caused by the servers and cooling systems that keep them running. The servers generate heat, and the cooling systems need to move a lot of air to remove the heat. This can create a constant hum that can be very disruptive, especially at night.
Light: The lights in data centers are used to keep the servers cool. The servers need to be kept at a constant temperature, and the lights help to do this by dissipating heat. The bright lights can be a nuisance for people who live nearby, especially at night.
The noise and light problems caused by data centers can have a significant impact on the quality of life for people who live nearby. These problems can make it difficult to sleep, concentrate, and enjoy their homes. In some cases, the problems can even lead to health problems.
There are a number of things that can be done to reduce the noise and light pollution from data centers. These include:
Using quieter servers and cooling systems: There are now a number of quieter servers and cooling systems available. These systems can help to reduce the noise pollution from data centers.
Using more efficient lighting: There are also more efficient lighting systems available that can help to reduce the light pollution from data centers.
Building data centers in more remote locations: Data centers can be built in more remote locations where they will have less impact on nearby residents.
By taking these steps, it is possible to reduce the noise and light pollution from data centers and improve the quality of life for people who live nearby."
I see what you did there!
Very clever. [beam]
Ps Especially love the part about lights and cooling.
[beam]
OK, I'm confused. I want in on the joke. [cool]
From Gary's post:
"The lights in data centers are used to keep the servers cool. The servers need to be kept at a constant temperature, and the lights help to do this by dissipating heat. The bright lights can be a nuisance for people who live nearby, especially at night."
* "The lights in data centers are used to keep the servers cool." How does that process work?!
* "The servers need to be kept at a constant temperature, and the lights help to do this by dissipating heat." How do lights dissipate heat?
Anyone who has read my comments knows that I would be happy if QLoop was sent back to Texas, rather than being rewarded for intentionally violating our laws -- but much of what Gary posted seems to be AI-generated. Some of it makes no sense.
What am I missing?
"So, I asked BARD (Google) and got an answer:"
So it is AI. But it is also a compact way to answer questions. I have nothing else to add. But if I sum up, all these problems can be fixed and if we write rules they must be fixed.
Ms. Wagner is correct. We’ve no need to wait for Quantum to permanently damage our environment and quality of living. They’ve proved their lack of quality control and standards.
