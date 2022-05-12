Printing Joel Zinberg’s column, “There’s no evidence that masks work,” May 7 was irresponsible, especially with that heading. Too many people will take the piece at face value and fail to read it carefully.
Dr. Zinberg’s position is probably political. He works for the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a libertarian think tank. He also cites the work of Ian Miller, a writer for the Brownstone Institute, another libertarian organization that is potentially biased.
I question Miller’s suggestion that infection rates and deaths were the same whether states had mask mandates or not. I would like to know Miller’s source for this statistic and the time period involved.
True, some have been surprised that the anti-masking states haven’t done worse in recent months. However, this may be the result of increased immunity stemming from prior infection and/or vaccination, not an indication that mask mandates don’t work.
Despite referring to “[a] recent review of the literature,” Zinberg offers no peer-reviewed medical evidence for the assertion that mask mandates don’t help. He criticizes pro-masking observational studies (which of course have limitations) but cites no scientifically validated research for his position.
The column is also logically inconsistent. Near the end, Zinberg concedes that “[p]eople with an active infection should mask...” Elsewhere, on the other hand, he observes that “infectiousness is highest in the two to three days before symptom onset...” Hmm, if we might be contagious and not know it, shouldn’t we wear masks?
Contrary to the column’s heading (“There’s no evidence that masks work”), Zinberg recognizes that masks are at least sometimes helpful. He actually means that mandates don’t work, and even that assertion is questionable.
The column that opposes Zinberg’s, “Masks remain an essential anti-COVID tool,” reflects mainstream medical opinion at this stage in the pandemic. While I generally appreciate your effort to include a range of viewpoints, Zinberg’s column is a problematic piece with serious public health implications.
Unpacking the problems with this column requires careful, critical attention. How many readers will do the work, especially if they’re eager to embrace Zinberg’s conclusion?
NICOLE SIDERIS
Frederick
