The headline on Page A3 of the Nov. 11 FNP (“SO REWARDING”) grabbed my attention. The article tells of the new Veterans Service Center that will be opening in a space provided by Goodwill Industries and funded by the efforts of Platoon 22. It will house the Department of Veterans Affairs. It will offer mental health counseling, home care, job training employment, plus other services. A great private community effort.
On Veteran’s Day, one wonders why this three-year effort did not receive front-page billing. The front page headlined Democrats gaining ground from mail-in voting.
The other articles on A3 were also notable. Ten million dollars was being used to build artificial turf fields at four local high schools while the county was asking the city of Frederick to assist in helping their efforts with the Religious Coalition for Emergency Needs. Gardner allocated $2.8 million of federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act but said “I don’t think this program can be sustained without some kind of partnership to do that, to take care of people.”
The Religious Coalition has given out $7 million in direct rent subsidies to 1,100 families. Countywide.
These private community efforts are truly outstanding, but the priorities of the local government remain puzzling.
Answer, democrats and the willing accomplices in the press loath the military.
