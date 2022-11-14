The headline on Page A3 of the Nov. 11 FNP (“SO REWARDING”) grabbed my attention. The article tells of the new Veterans Service Center that will be opening in a space provided by Goodwill Industries and funded by the efforts of Platoon 22. It will house the Department of Veterans Affairs. It will offer mental health counseling, home care, job training employment, plus other services. A great private community effort.

On Veteran’s Day, one wonders why this three-year effort did not receive front-page billing. The front page headlined Democrats gaining ground from mail-in voting.

pdl603

Answer, democrats and the willing accomplices in the press loath the military.

