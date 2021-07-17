I read with interest in Thursday’s Frederick News-Post that County Councilman Kai Hagen apologized for his recent actions interfering with a traffic stop after being adamant that he had done nothing wrong. I was wondering if the recent News-Post poll showing 78 percent of respondents felt he was in the wrong had anything to do with his apology?
This is the second time that Councilman Hagen has been the center of a Frederick News-Post article involving a confrontation. Let’s not forget the mask issue in the Thurmont Food Lion last year (Political notes: Hagen, fellow grocery shopper involved in encounter about masks at Food Lion, July 20, 2020).
I don’t know Councilman Hagen but I’m getting the sense that he might be another “bully” politician.
W. Thomas Koontz
Woodsboro
Sherf Trumpkins is a politician.
With that said, should a politician even be involved in law enforcement? Law enforcement demands degrees, supervisory experience, and desire to advance. Politics and law enforcement do not mix.
The very first Politician I remember reading about in the FNP when we moved here in 2008 was Kai Hagen. It was pretty clear that he was despised by a large segment of the Frederick County voters. It’s clear that he is still despised by a much smaller segment of Frederick County voters, namely the Chuck Jenkins acolytes. Choosing between Kai and Chuck is easy for me, I became a critic of the Sheriff the first time I heard him speak during the 2010 election campaign. I’ll repeat, Kai was wrong I believe in this case. He admitted that and apologized. End of story, don’t vote for him if you don’t like him.
I became a critic of then detective Trumpkins when he was riding around in his cruiser campaigning (long before he officially announced running) when all the other law enforcement men and women in the county were doing their jobs. But hey, not everyone was in a position to be aware of deputy Trumpkins’s every move, yet many of us were.......
