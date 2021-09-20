On Sept. 7, The Frederick News-Post published a letter from Dave Pyatt in which he attempted to defend today’s senior military officers. He began “The United States military is led and staffed by some of the world’s finest minds.” Establishing his credentials, he stated “I served as a ROTC officer in training…” Seriously? My credentials (in addition to ROTC) include having served as an infantry lieutenant (graduate of the U.S. Army Infantry School, Fort Benning, GA) — dates of active service March 1963 to August 1965.
My first point is that we haven’t waged total war since WW II. Today’s senior officers have forgotten (or never learned) how. Our enemies hide behind civilians because we’ve advertised the fact that we will strive to avoid harming innocents. That effectively ties our hands — advantage to the enemy. We seem to shun real war — even after 9/11 when thousands of innocents died.
We no longer produce MacArthurs, Eisenhowers, Bradleys, Halseys, Nimitzs, or Schwarzkopfs. Too many senior officers, these days, are politicians in uniforms. Pols are a dime a dozen. We need warriors in the military. Perhaps the post WW II renaming of the Department of War to the Department of Defense made us timid.
Next, let us consider some recent actions and decisions from Pyatt’s “world’s finest minds.” There’s Joe Biden’s debacle withdrawal from Afghanistan. They prematurely abandoned a vital air base, left untold millions worth of military hardware on the ground for whomever and worst of all, they left people behind. You’ve read all the ugly details. There exists real evidence of incompetence while the administration attempts to cover it with fraudulent claims of success — utterly outrageous balderdash.
Now we have General Mark Milley. He’s the brilliant wizard who, on his own initiative, called his counterpart in China to assure him that Milley, himself, would warn China should Donald Trump attempt to attack them. Trump never made such a threat. Did Milley commit treason? Probably not because although China is an adversary, they are not technically an enemy. We are not at war. Technicalities may save Milley’s life, but not his reputation. China is not our friend — and Milley is a “useful idiot.” Had Milley attempted to encourage the appropriate people to employ the 25th Amendment, he would have followed proper channels — emphasis on the word proper.
The mission of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is to ensure personnel training and readiness and to establish policy and planning for the various services. Additionally, they serve in and advisory capacity for the president and secretary of defense — not China or any other foreign power. Chairman Milley notwithstanding.
Too many of today’s senior military officers are politicians who cover for each other — a typical swampish activity.
There seem to be veterans from all ranks who question today’s senior military officers. Conversely, it seems that many who have not served, support today’s senior military staff. Perhaps there’s a message there.
The withdrawal belongs to Biden. Trump left eight months ago. China and Russia are not timid.
Rick Blatchford
Mount Airy
(3) comments
The withdraw from Afghanistan was engineered by both the Trump and Biden administrations and was a good idea with mistakes made by both. Why our military and government leaders overestimated our capabilities in Afghanistan throughout our 20 years there is a good question. As for General Milley, he is not a traitor. He did exactly what he was supposed to do, given that as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair he believed the president was crazy and might start a war with China. Trump's claims that he won the election are good evidence that Trump is crazy. The lawyers Trump hired are good evidence too.
Rick
"Conversely, it seems that many who have not served, support today’s senior military staff. Perhaps there’s a message there." That is an excellent point.
Human nature. People have less respect for things for which they have not fought. We see it daily. America is no longer a shining light but a corrupt society built on white privilege and colonialism. Our are military leaders like Milley., graduates from progressive Ivy league schools, not Military schools, of the same mindset?
Usual drivel from Rick. Picks at something that harks back to policies begun in the 'great buffoons Era. Where was your outrage when Milley was used as a stooge by the buffoon for a photo of in Lafayette Park. Or when the buffoon licked the Jack boots of Putin (figuratively speaking) and said the U.S. intelligence community was wrong about Russia. Rick should never use the term, useful idiot, it's the pot calling the kettle black.
