Talking will not impact the staffing shortage, but specific actions will.
Is every certificated employee spending at least one week per month teaching students — virtually or in person? Are teachers with multiple subjects or grade levels to prepare for being given extra planning or a daily lesson once per week? Are all new initiatives being paused until every school is fully staffed? Is substitute coverage being provided for the teachers currently implementing the Habits of Work Pilot?
In closing, there is an additional question to ponder that connects to a current classroom novel — “The Benefits of Being an Octopus.” Are some people more important than others?
Laura Aurandt
Frederick
