The coronavirus is teaching us all a very harsh lesson. We cannot start last and expect to win the race. Yet, here we are. The federal government ignored the scientific evidence of an approaching pandemic. Now we’re playing a deadly game of catch-up.
We cannot let government at any level repeat this blunder when it comes to our climate. The climate is changing now and we know burning fossil fuels is the major cause. Sadly, here too, government missed the starting gun. But government only moves when it hears from citizens. It’s up to us to tell them what we want.
In Frederick, thankfully, Multi-faith Alliance of Climate Stewards and others are working with local office holders to pass a Climate Emergency Resolution to encourage action on a clean path forward. At the federal level, Citizens’ Climate Lobby is working with Congressional and Senate offices on a solution as big as the problem. It’s the Energy Innovation and Carbon Divided Act, which cuts carbon emissions while adding 2.1 million desperately needed new jobs.
Let’s not wait to take action. We must acknowledge the facts and get local groups and Congress to act now. It’s up to us to win the race for a livable climate.
Darrel HaRt
Frederick
