I was astounded to read that the county will build a bike-hike rail trail from Frederick City to Walkersville. I’m sorry, but this is a giant waste of resources, as I can tell you that the planned path will not get near the use the county thinks it will. A bike-high rail trail on the north side of Frederick including Clover Hill, North Crossing, Whittier, Tuscarora Creek, Cannon Bluff, Clover Ridge, all the new homes on Kemp Lane would get more use.
Kellerton and Whittier have a perfectly good rail bed (Frederick to Emmitsburg trolley way) that literally runs through the Whittier and Kellerton communities, so having a bike-hike rail trail on the north side of Frederick would cost a fraction of the price, and have much larger benefits than the short strip the Frederick-Walkersville trail will provide for the huge cost (the majority of the cost is a bridge over U.S. 15 and Md. 26). The initial Frederick-Walkersville trail will only be a couple of miles — that’s a lot of money for such a small benefit. That’s insanity and a waste.
