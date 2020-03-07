Homeownership in Frederick County is about to get more expensive. What will it cost you?
On March 10, the County Council will consider Bill 20-03, which would increase the recordation taxes that Frederick County homebuyers and sellers pay, in an effort to expand agriculture preservation programs.
As the voice for real estate in Frederick County, the Frederick County Association of Realtors (FCAR) is asking the County Council to reconsider this proposal and to fund ag preservation in a way that won’t add to the already heavy upfront costs of homeownership for our county residents.
FCAR members experience lower-income and first-time buyers struggle to afford a home in Frederick County on a regular basis. The biggest hurdle they face is saving for their down payment and closing costs, which include local recordation taxes.
The median real estate transaction in Frederick County is already charged over $5,000 in taxes alone. CB 20-03 would add an additional $600 to that total, bringing us to just under $6,000 in upfront fees.
That may not sound like much to those of us who are fortunate enough to already own a home. However, for our recent graduates, young professionals and families with small children, that amount can be the difference between becoming a homeowner in Frederick County or not. That is a very high price to ask the next generation to pay.
We at FCAR understand that our farmers are hurting as well. The county’s agricultural preservation programs have been a model of success and are worthy of additional funding.
However, the existing recordation tax already provides millions of dollars for agriculture. It already provides millions of dollars for new parks. It already provides millions of dollars for new school facilities. It already provides tens of millions of dollars to the county’s general fund. Year in and year out.
Asking for even more from this small group of people who already contribute so much is not the answer.
Instead of penalizing our first-time and lower-income homebuyers, let’s work together to find a more appropriate and equitable funding source to preserve our farmland. We can help our farmers without making housing even more unaffordable than it is right now. Let’s make Council Bill 20-03 one that works for all our residents.
Amanda Addington
President, Frederick County
Association of Realtors
(3) comments
Back in 1975 our realtor insisted we get a "gift" from our parents to help buy our first modest home. We could then be assured of approval. We had time before settlement to raise the $3000 - three jobs between us, so we refused. When it was clear there was no other route to approval, we asked our parents to sign the stupid letter, trusting us to raise the money. One set refused, trusting the realtor. The other set trusted us and provided a letter claiming a gift to us. We raised the money as we planned. It would have been nice to avoid the embarassment that makes me remember this these many years later.
We added a child well into our middle years and she is now 24, a year older than I was, buying that first house. It is a different world. I am thankful an unnecessary obstacle was placed before us then. I will not compare "then" to "now". Obstacles are obstacles. Parents who won't or can't help with college expenses have kids with serious loans in their way. Their first salaries sound enormous, the way they change jobs for better salaries is breathtaking. Even if you footed the bill for college, literally everything costs more. A little struggle os character-building. A lot is soul-crushing. If it is likely that by the time you die they won't need the money, figure out what you need to live and help them live too, if they need it. They may feel entitled. They may not be as grateful as uou imagined. But avoiding bitterness is a huge plus in families and relationships. I like to think I remember every kindness. Some seemed small to others. They mattered to me.
Here's the thing - prior boards blew apart the APO cost per unit, which was designed for a different era of Frederick and green lighted absurd amounts of development. especially on the I-70 side where New Market/Ijamsville is being transformed into a denuded parking lot. Someone has to pay for this and guess what? It's not the developers. Since the realtors are making money on those units, it's time for them offer a real solution. Frederick's closing costs are much less than other counties in Maryland because we do not have a transfer tax. So what's the alternative solution?
So, no solution offered. It is really easy to complain but offer no ideas. It seems most people want more farms and open space and less sprawl development, so the realtors should be supporting agriculture preservation before the quality of life they sell is gone.
