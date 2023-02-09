In the recent column by Don DeArmon (“Charter review presents opportunity for city of Frederick,” The Frederick News-Post, Jan. 31), I was glad to see among his suggestions that the city of Frederick’s charter review commission look at ranked-choice voting.
Ranked-choice voting gives voters a bigger say by enabling a city to carry out, in effect, an instant runoff should no candidate for mayor or council win an outright majority in a primary or general election.
It encourages broader campaigns with more civility by giving candidates an incentive to appeal to voters in other camps, asking to be their second choice.
It minimizes the role of spoiler candidates and the chance that a candidate who is not widely popular will slip through a crowded field with, say, 29 percent of the vote.
It is neutral between political sides, and has been used successfully for years in many other cities and towns.
Having served on the county’s charter review commission in 2019-20, I know that the task members of such a commission face can seem overwhelming. With many different ideas and proposals in play, it can seem as if there is just not enough time to draft a blueprint for any but the simplest innovation.
So, it’s worth pointing out that many communities that use ranked-choice voting have not tried to put any extended language in their charter on exactly how it should work, but simply indicate that the city will use such a system.
They then leave it to the city council or city administrators, as the case may be, to draw up specifics on how to handle details such as candidate ties or mismarked ballots. That allows for a process informed by the on-the-ground knowledge of election administrators.
There is much interest in ranked-choice voting in other parts of Maryland, including Howard and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City. Frederick can help lead the way with an easily drafted charter change.
