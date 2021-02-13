“I’m not going to lose my son at the end of 2020 and my republic in 2021.” These where the words spoken by Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin on a recent, emotional interview with Jake Tapper on CNN.
On the last day of 2020, Congressman Raskin and his wife Sarah announced the death of their son Tommy at the age of 25 to suicide. Tommy lost his battle with depression.
Most people would have walked away from responsibility and would have taken time to heal. I’m sure in time Jamie and Sarah will do that. But our congressman had a responsibility to continue to work during this trying time in our American history. Raskin was present during the insurrection to take over the government during the Electoral College vote. He also had to worry about his daughter and son-in-law who where also in harm's way during this crisis.
Congressman Raskin continued with his constitutional duty and challenged those who continued to call the election invalid. The job was complete at 3:42 a.m. on Jan. 7 — making Joe Biden the President-Elect of the United States.
Congressman Raskin could have then taken the time he needed to morn his loss. Instead, after talk of yet another impeachment started, he was back to work assisting in the writing of the Articles of Impeachment. After President Trump was impeached for a second time, the responsibility of prosecuting the President fell on Congressman Raskin who is the lead attorney in the Senate trial.
At this point, we do not know the outcome of this trial but we do know that the last month has made Congressman Jamie Raskin a noble candidate for consideration for the John F. Kennedy Profile In Courage Award for 2021. Please join me in nominating our congressman at jfklibrary.org.
(34) comments
Raskin and I are miles apart on certain policy matters and I never was a fan of his. His preparation and work in this trial, especially given his family's horrible loss is one of the most courageous and outstanding things I have ever seen. He's a great American patriot.
Agree Piedmont - while I don't often agree with his policies or stance, I do admire his work on the impeachment. Coherent, compelling and well put together.
Rational people will note that they wore MAGA hats, carried Trump flags, yelled Trump slogans, went to the Jan 6 gathering at Trump and friends bidding, wore Trump t-shirts, verbalized "Trump wants us to do this", attend past Trump rallies, and villified the VP and others just like Trump wanted. Those Trump supporters and Congressional lackies say " I wonder who incited this riot?" Pitiful and laughable if not for the dire warning about the health of our nation. Cowards and faux patriots.
I think he showed great courage not to fold up his tent and leave after the 10 minute video of the Dems hypocrisy, and the photos showing how he had doctored the tweets that he had introduced into "evidence".
After that, the best the house managers could do was send out the rep from the US Virgin Islands to play the race card because of the Blacks included in the video.
Soviet style kangaroo court for all to see.
Bosco you’re confused again. Isn’t Joe Neguse from Colorado’s 2nd District, Black? He’s one of the house managers. And what does her color have to do with the evidence she presented? Why do you always point out one’s race? Stacey Plaskett Is too young for her to be the black women you wanted to give a typing test to, back in the good old days when you worked at the USPS, a state funded socialist business. Why is it important to you to focus on the house managers ethnicities? They are all Americans. Or just when they’re Black.
Reread what I said, awt. One of the house managers, who is Black, played the race card. She didn't like it that Blacks were included in the the defense video. They played the race card and it's laughable but sad. It was all that the party of identity politics could come up with to rebut all of their own calling to fight, fight, fight.
Would you have them ignored because they are Black? This time equity came around to bite them on the hiney.
Awt, one more thing, remind me where I have ever said that I worked for the USPS. Actual quote, please. Not your conjecture or what you thought. Put up, or shut up and get off it.
Both political sides are hypocritical. I have respect for very few politicians (of any party). However, I don't believe your argument does not hold much merit. If one murderer got away with murder because someone botched the case should we let all future murderers go unpunished? Where was the president as soon as the capital was stormed? He should have immediately called an end to it. As commander in chief of our military in charge of the defense of this country, he failed miserably pure and simple. By being convicted it would ensure he is never allowed to fail to defend this country again.
Raskin could read the weather report, and Bosco would tie it in to the "Dems hypocrisy".
I am very impressed with Mr. Raskin. He is a far superior lawyer to anyone that Trump has ever had on his teams in either impeachment. His ability to deliver and debate facts and actual law in the face of Trump’s ignorant, indignant, and dishonest counsel is simply brilliant. He’s a person of high class and character, and he’s a patriot. Godspeed, Mr. Raskin, in all of your personal and professional challenges.
Well said Matt, couldn't agree more. This is what you get when you have a senator and constitutional scholar, vs. 3 ambulance chasers who know they're never gonna a see a dime for their 2 weeks of legal "work" in defense of a corrupt and morally bankrupt, pathological loser.
Matt-[thumbup][thumbup]
Pdl, Your comment makes the point.
Jamie Raskin is a truly great American patriot, willing to speak truth to power. And doing so clearly and bluntly. Sadly far too many of the opposition party are scared little children afraid to speak out against the Trump, scarred he will "primary" them and they will lose their seat at the table. They know he told the mob to attack the Capitol but are unwilling to vote to convict. Some of them are complicit in the attack and knew of it. The truly crazy part is that these Repubs therefore were part of it and now have the vote to vote themselves innocent. The criminals are on the jury!
Yeah, tell it like it is. Raskin didn’t want to miss his time in the spotlight promoting altered evidence to try to impeach the most effective president in modern times.
Do you think it was ok for the President to not immediately address his insurrectionist supporters (even if his claim that he did not incite them were true) and tell them to cease and desist and evacuate the capitol? As commander-in-chief, he failed in defending our government from attack. He should never be allowed to be president again and a conviction would guarantee that he would not.
Yah, since the Trump lawyers have no case, their Plan B is to say the evidence was doctored. Never mind that everyone with eyes and ears knows what happened. How do I know the mob was incited by Trump? The short answer is they said they were.
Better nominees would be Republican senators who vote to convict Trump.
Pube, if the case had any merit at all, then I am positive they would. Raskin is a fraud and a bozo just like the Wheeze.
Your mother must be so proud of you.
It does take courage to stand against a mob that wants to kill. And those who have sent them to do mayhem. Then a bit of awareness to sort out the players is needed. I trust all our readers to do that.
gary4books
Yes it does take courage to stand against the mob that wants to kill. This "very anti-MLK type" assault on the Capital took many by surprise. It was not expected. That was not the history of the large, energetic Trump rallies that have occurred by the hundreds over the past 5 years.
But to your point. How many thousands of public servants, Police officers, have faced the angry mob in the last 5 to 6 years. Scores upon scores of riots that created harm and destruction. And these brave officers showing unbelievable courage, day in and day out. never wavered
Mr. Lashley,
Losing a son is surely a dreadful event. I cannot imagine the heartbreak I pray I never do. But the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award?
I remember reading about the heroic acts of John Kennedy in WW2. He was a true American hero that inspired a nation as President. For those of us that lived at the time his assassination was the most shocking historic event of a lifetime. No political leader since has captured the hearts of our entire nation.
I am sorry for Mr. Raskin's loss but to even mention him in conjunction with John F. Kennedy is grossly wrong. Kennedy's book, Profiles in Courage deals with the acts of courage of influential politicians who withstood the lure of political opportunism. at great personal cost, and effected great positive change. Men like Adams, Webster or Houston
Unfortunately Mr. Raskin is just the opposite. He was a leader of, possibly, the most damaging and detrimental, politically convenient opportunism. we have seen.in our lifetime. Yes he may have an asterisk or footnote in history but it may be to note the stark differences between our modern morally bankrupt political opportunist and the men of resounding courage that Made America great.
jsk.....The glaring and stupefying absence of true courage, heroism, or sacrifice for one's country, is best shown by the Republican Senate of the United States, sadly on display for the world to see. Imagine, if your political ties allow you, United States Senators so unbelievably cowardly that the very notion of SPEAKING OUT! against a deadly insurrection, meant to disturb the peaceful transition of power on Jan. 6th, incited by their former president, is something they cannot muster the minimal courage to admit or address. Men and women of the former Party of "law and order", showing the world only rank subservience to an aberrant leader, and unable to speak the simple words that show they can tell the difference between "right" and "wrong" Yes, your words apply to this confederacy of dunces..... Republican Senators who will surely be history's best, ugliest and most haunting evidence of "our modern morally bankrupt political opportunists".
What a terrible and tragic shame that you, and other's like you, are incapable of discerning the difference. This explains alot.... a perverted and confused understanding of what represents true courage. It's no wonder America is a sick and divided nation, embarrassed before the world. But then, we have Trump's Medal of Freedom winners Rush Limbaugh, Jim Jordan, and Devin Nunes. Talk about a perversion of true American values.
JSK, Profiles in Courage is a 1956 book of short biographies describing acts of bravery and integrity by eight US congressman. As you say correctly, it wasn’t a book about John F Kennedy but a book written by Kennedy, in which he won the Pulitzer Prize for the work. The book profiles statesman who defied popular opinions to do what they felt was right and suffered severe criticism and losses in popularity because of their actions. I agree, I wouldn’t consider Jamie Raskin meeting that profile, he’s far too popular and will only grow in popularity. But I would nominate Liz Cheney who’s under assault by the Trump wing of her party and recently censored by her state party. She will be under constant attack over the next two years for doing the right thing.
AW = Good point. Thanks!
aw
That is one of the best comments I have seen in this section. Liz Cheney has taken a courageous stand. Against the tide. You would think Wyoming would be a place where courage and conviction would be held in high esteem. It is most likely. But Ms. Cheney is a quintessential establishment politician. Her father was a "quick rise" politician whose political career ended being a Vice President that had the lowest approval rating of any politician leaving office. Wyoming, like much of middle America, obviously, has a distaste for the establishment within both parties. Chances are Wyoming folk will appreciate her courage but strongly disagree with how THEY are being represented.
“Her father was a "quick rise" politician?” I wouldn’t consider Dick Cheney a quick rise politician. His public service spans over 40 years. What would be a “slow rise politician?” Quick rise politician might be more applicable to Trump, along with “fast fall”.
When it comes to Liz her “profile of courage” comes from her standing up for right over cult rule (political expedience). You being a self righteous religious person would think standing up for personal principles outweighs popularity. Even though you might be crucified.
Awteam, As I'm sure you know, being a Christian in America requires no courage at all.
Yes! Liz Cheney![thumbup]
Opportunism? You are projecting again. The Opportunists are the Trump QOP.
JSK: You said "No political leader since has captured the hearts of our entire nation"... Except for Barrack Obama... Oh wait... he's a black man so, in your world, he's not considered qualified to be among America's greatest presidents.
All I can say is "Bay of Pigs."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.