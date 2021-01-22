Thank you, Frederick News-Post for printing the half-page picture of Nancy Pelosi on the front page of the Jan. 14 issue.
It gave me the opportunity to do the disrespectful and childish thing that she did to the president’s State of the Union Address. I tore it into little pieces and tossed Nancy in with the rest of my garbage.
(1) comment
Trump’s state of the union was full of his usual lies. The silence of not hearing the lies and bullying on social media is so refreshing. Now we have a well qualified person in the White House who has done more in 1-1/2 days in the White House than his predecessor did in an entire year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.