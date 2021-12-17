We are an innovative, creative, and dynamic country, full of new ideas and people eager to make our lives better. Part of that American tradition, however, is acknowledging when it’s time to pull the plug on a job — if you’re overworked and underpaid, why not look for a new job when it’s clear your old one doesn’t value you?
As the recent jobs report shows, over four million Americans took my advice and quit this October.
Many still complain about people who “don’t want to work.” This is not a legitimate argument. Even if people don’t want to work, that’s their right — aren’t we a country full of free individuals, after all? There’s nothing more anti-American than to expect others, and yourself, to work for an awful employer forever. That outdated worldview sounds far more like Soviet communism than American capitalism.
I know many business owners are confused, even angry. To them, I say this — no business has a right to exist and, contrary to popular belief, no one has to work for anyone. Can’t find workers? Pay more. Still can’t find workers? Maybe your business, to coin a phrase, is not essential. Maybe it’s even time to consider how you treat others.
The Great Resignation, while likely to taper off slightly in the winter, will not stop anytime soon. Supply chain problems will continue, as will the movement towards mass unionization among service sector workers. Business owners can either continue to be obstinate in the face of change or help to radically change the nature of American labor. I’d suggest the latter option, otherwise more than a few business owners may find themselves on the unemployment line.
Camden Raynor
Middletown
Agreed, and this is how it is supposed to work. When there is a glut of labor, the cost of labor is bid down. When there is a dearth of labor, as in now, the cost of labor is bid up.
