October is an important month in the Maryland legislative redistricting process. Now is the time for Frederick Countians to speak up and advocate for an open, non-partisan re-drawing of congressional and state legislative districts to best represent our growing and changing population.
Every 10 years, after the release of the U.S. Census, state governments take on the task of redistricting. In Maryland, Governor Hogan created the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission (MCRC) with nine statewide members representing unaffiliated voters and the two largest political parties. In addition, the Legislature convened a seven-member bipartisan group, the Maryland Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission (MLRAC). Both groups are holding public hearings and will put forward maps for discussion and legislative action. Citizens are encouraged to ask questions, make comments, and submit suggestions for the draft maps under review. The MCRC will begin the third round of public meetings on Oct. 6 and the MLRAC will hold a statewide virtual hearing on Oct. 5.
The League of Women Voters of Frederick County takes the position that legislative maps must be drawn in the interest of citizens, not political parties. There should be no “gerrymandering,” the process of drawing lines for political expediency.
Instead, districts should represent all communities fairly, and communities of interest, such as towns and municipalities, should be kept intact when drawing boundaries. We believe that districts should have substantially equal populations, geographical contiguity, and compactness to ensure citizen access to their elected lawmakers and accountability on the part of those elected. We believe that there should be very limited, if any, splitting of Frederick County, and that any congressional district should include the entire county boundaries. Legislative senate districts should be as compact as possible and within the county and city boundaries if at all possible. Delegate districts should be subdivided in ways that keep communities and municipality boundaries together.
Frederick County’s population grew by 16.4 percent between 2010 and 2020 — the fastest growth in Maryland! It’s important that our county is well represented in Annapolis and Washington, and that begins right now with the redistricting process. Please join us in making your voice heard.
Carol Jaar Sepe is president of the League of Women Voters of Frederick County. In addition to Sepe, the letter is signed by all members of the board of directors of LWVFC.
