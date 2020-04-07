I was born during the Depression, but I do not remember any of it. When I was 8, I do remember leaving a restaurant, and hearing the newsboys shouting with paper in hand that the Japanese had just bombed Pearl Harbor, and the next day my father told me the definition of “infamy.”
On Sept. 11, 2001, I watched in disbelief and horror, as the twin towers in New York City came tumbling down as if they were part of a tinker toy set.
Now, I am living in the midst of the most dangerous, horrifying time in my life. I am at a loss to describe how it feels to be isolated, yet safe, and to listen to the statistics, the comments, the predictions and all the rhetoric on television. It is mind boggling and it is hard to comprehend what is happening all over the world, and to hear the dire statistics about the lives that are lost because of this pandemic. What bothers me the most is that I am helpless, I cannot do anything useful to ease the pain of others or to do something that would be helpful with the exception of not being a burden to my family and friends.
I do pray constantly, and I do email each of my grandchildren each day with a somewhat cheerful message sent with my fervent hope that they stay healthy. I became a great-grandmother in November, and I hope and pray that I will have the opportunity to see him.
I am certain that I am not the only one in this position, too old to help, and feeling that my presence in this world is an opportunity to give something back. Each day, I make a plan when the time comes to help my family and friends. No doubt, everyone will need some help to restore normalcy to our everyday living.
So making these plans has helped me to look forward and not to dwell on the present. It is awesome to see what the front-line workers are doing, and they should know that seniors like me appreciate all that they do. I fervently pray everyday that the people I love, the people I know, and the people I don’t know will survive this nightmare, and that after this enormous struggle, we will once again resume our normal lives, which will never be the same. Amen.
Alice L. Haber
Frederick
