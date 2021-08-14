I am writing in response to those who choose not to get vaccinated. I understand and support free choice, but we live in a society that is in and of itself an organism.
What one chooses to do can impact another. I propose that those who choose not to be vaccinated be held accountable by having to sign a medical release form.
In this form, it would clarify that this person will not access health care should they contract the COVID virus or any of its variants. By doing this, they would not drain our collective resources in medical care and overwork those medical professionals who put their lives on the line everyday.
Marilyn Uchino
Frederick
