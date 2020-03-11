The state Senate has passed Senate Bill 300, which would ban chlorpyrifos use in Maryland. This would be the first agricultural pesticide ever banned by the Maryland General Assembly.
I am a farmer, a farmer that uses chlorpyrifos as a seed treatment for my green beans. A farmer that went to Annapolis to testify against Senate Bill 300 because of the impact it will have on my farm. I also serve as vice president of an organization, the Maryland Grain Producers Association, that asked the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) to act through regulation. Legislatively banning pesticides sets a dangerous precedent and circumvents the robust regulatory process.
Pesticide regulation is just that, a regulatory process. Pesticides are reviewed and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through an extensive scientific process. Authority for pesticide regulation at the state level in Maryland is delegated to the MDA. The MDA has put forth a regulatory phaseout of chlorpyrifos upon request of the agricultural community in order to maintain the integrity of the regulatory process. Sen. Paul Pinsky, chairman of the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, has stated on numerous occasions that the department could not be trusted to follow through with regulations; the MDA submitted regulations on March 3, which would completely phase out the use of chlorpyrifos in Maryland by Dec. 31, 2021.
While other states, including California, Hawaii and New York, have phased out the use of chlorpyrifos, the majority of them did so through regulation, not legislation. The New York Legislature passed a bill to ban chlorpyrifos, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) vetoed the bill, stating in his veto message that he does not agree with legislatively banning pesticides “substitutes the legislature’s judgment for the expertise of chemists, health experts, and other subject matter experts in this field.”
Maryland’s 90-day legislative session hardly provides sufficient time for legislators to adequately consider all the issues related to pesticide regulation while also having to be experts on education, budget, ethics, health care and more. Why is the Legislature spending its precious time on an issue that is already being solved through regulation? I urge the Maryland House of Delegates to allow the regulatory process that is in motion the opportunity to solve this issue and focus on the other important legislative issues at hand.
Melvin Baile Jr.
New Windsor
