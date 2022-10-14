It is disappointing to have to ask the commissioners and burgess of Walkersville to do the right thing when the right thing to do is evident.
Commissioner McNiesh and his entire family are assets to Walkersville. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Walkersville town government. His perspectives, based on employment in the military and private sector, as a parent of school-aged children and as a citizen that has chosen to call Walkersville home are welcome and refreshing.
Mike McNiesh has been instrumental in opening the inner workings of Walkersville for citizens to see. He spearheaded implementation of the Walkersville Wire and was key with getting town meetings livestreamed. Commissioner McNiesh’s communication with constituents has increased the amount of community involvement and political awareness in a way that is very needed in small-town Walkersville.
To oust Mr. McNiesh from the Board of Commissioners — in a closed meeting where the public could not comment, and after he communicated he was required to be away for work, and after he called in to participate in meetings — is petty.
To say he didn’t attend a meeting he called in to is patently ridiculous. It’s as though I say my daughter doesn’t attend Baltimore County Community College because she attends her classes via Zoom — though she pays tuition, does all her assignments, is present, and participates in the class — simply because she doesn’t drive to Catonsville three times a week. In our post-pandemic work, this is a nonargument.
I hope the Walkersville commissioners who voted to remove Mr. McNiesh understand the optics of this situation are terrible. Their actions send a message that they feel they have the right to negate the votes of citizens — effectively disenfranchising those of us who voted for Commissioner McNiesh. It is unjust and shortsighted to remove him from office. The commissioners responsible should be ashamed of themselves.
Do the right thing. Reinstate Commissioner McNiesh. Change the archaic attendance rules. This is what your constituents want.
The inflexibility in accepting the changing realities of attendance using available technology shown by Walkersville’s elected officials does not inspire confidence in their ability to adapt to Walkersville’s needs or to govern a rapidly changing town effectively.
Walkersville needs more from its elected officials. We expect more. We deserve more.
Do the right thing. Reinstate Commissioner McNiesh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.