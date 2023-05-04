The Frederick County Public Schools Book Review Committee is soon to complete its review of 35 titles challenged by frequent Board of Education candidate Cindy Rose. While the committee will make its recommendation, Superintendent Cheryl Dyson will decide if any books will be banned from FCPS libraries.
Institutions of education have the opportunity to take a firm stand and proclaim their unwavering support for academic freedom.
FCPS should reject any attempt to ban books from library shelves, making a clear commitment to students that they will protect their access to literature.
Each of the books being challenged, before purchase and circulation to students, was reviewed to ensure its literary merit. Yes, these books may contain subject matter that is uncomfortable for some, but discomfort does not mean a book is inherently harmful.
There are no known instances of these challenged books having caused demonstrable harm to any FCPS student.
Our nation has a long established history of publicly funded libraries and there is no legitimate reason to remove and ban books of known literary merit from them. This is especially true given that the intent of libraries is to share knowledge and ideas, a crucial component to any thriving democracy.
It is impossible to stress the importance for students to have access to information and literature. It is often through literature we can better understand the world around us.
If FCPS were to agree with Rose, the district would subject itself to an endless stream of book challenges, and students would be unable to rely on FCPS to protect their academic freedom and access to a diversity of ideas and literary works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.